WordPress

Before getting started

Welcome to WordPress. Before getting started, we need some information on the database. You will need to know the following items before proceeding.

Database name Database username Database password Database host Table prefix (if you want to run more than one WordPress in a single database)

We’re going to use this information to create a wp-config.php file. If for any reason this automatic file creation doesn’t work, don’t worry. All this does is fill in the database information to a configuration file. You may also simply open wp-config-sample.php in a text editor, fill in your information, and save it as wp-config.php . Need more help? We got it.

In all likelihood, these items were supplied to you by your Web Host. If you don’t have this information, then you will need to contact them before you can continue. If you’re all ready…

Let’s go!