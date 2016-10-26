The History of Trenbolone

By Ryan Root The Trenbolone Hormone was first created by Hoechst-Roussel in the late 1960’s and the Acetate version would be sold under...

By Ryan Root

The Trenbolone Hormone was first created by Hoechst-Roussel in the late 1960’s and the Acetate version would be sold under the names Finajet and Finaject. It was originally a veterinarian preparation, and used to enhance the muscle on cattle so they would yield higher beef production and become more valuable. This would be discontinued in the late 1980’s, but would be replaced by the development of Finaplix pellets, cattle implants to be punched behind the animal’s ear with a pellet gun. Creative bodybuilders used solvents and filters to extract the hormone from the pellets into a vial with injectable oil.

Negma Laboratories would develop the first human grade Trenbolone ester called Trenbolone Hexahydrobenzylcarbonate, more commonly known as Parabolan. It would be the only Tren compound ever manufactured for human use and was discontinued in 1997.

Trenbolone Acetate

To increase its effective half-life, trenbolone is administered as an ester conjugate such as trenbolone acetate (Finaplix), Trenbolone enanthate, or Trenbolone Hexahydrobenzylcarbonate (Parabolan). Plasma lipases then cleave this ester attached to trenbolone, leaving free trenbolone in the bloodstream. Trenbolone acetate is the fastest acting ester of the three available forms, with an active half-life of about 48hours. Trenbolone hexahydrobenzylcarbonate is the next fastest acting ester with an active half-life of 5-7 days. Trenbolone enanthate is the longest acting ester with an active half-life of around 8 days. There is differing scientific conjecture regarding half-life of esters, so they are approximate. The important thing to understand, is that any ester of the same name for any compound will have the same half-life. So, Trenbolone acetate and testosterone acetate have the same half-life, and intuitively, trenbolone enanthate has the same half-life as testosterone enanthate. It is the ester that determines how long it takes your body to break it down, and hence, the half-life. Trenbolone Acetate should be injected every other day give or take a day, while Trenbolone hexahydrobenzylcabonate and Trenbolone enanthate can be injected on a weekly basis.

Trenbolone has both anabolic (muscle growth) and androgenic (development of male characteristics) effects. Trenbolone has a binding affinity to the androgen receptor five times greater than that of testosterone. When it is said that trenbolone is 5 times more anabolic than testosterone, it is not that it is more anabolic in and of itself, it is just 5 times more readily available to bind to the androgen receptors. Trenbolone is a 19-nortestosterone anabolic androgenic steroid. It contains a structural change from testosterone, lacking a carbon atom at the 19th position. This just means that it is in the same category as Nandrolone Decanoate (Deca Durabolin), and is simply a modified version of the Nandrolone hormone. There is a double bond in the structure at carbon 9 and 11, causing the metabolism to slow. This is the direct reason for the increased binding affinity making Trenbolone five times more potent than testosterone. This also inhibits aromatization. Therefore, you don’t see the estrogenic side effects with Trenbolone that you would see with testosterone such as water retention. You can see gynecomastia symptoms, but that is a mechanism of progesterone and will be discussed later.

Like many anabolic steroids, Trenbolone Acetate will increase protein synthesis and NO2 in the muscle tissue. This provides an atmosphere of enhanced anabolism, and gives way to the strong anti-catabolic nature of Trenbolone. For this reason, Trenbolone Acetate is supremely beneficial for pre-contest stacks. It is anti-catabolic during periods of caloric deficit, and promotes very little water retention. Like many anabolic steroids, Trenbolone Acetate will promote the release of Insulin-like Growth Factor-1 (IGF-1), a powerful highly important peptide for recovery and rejuvenation. As with other AAS, you can expect Trenbolone to increase red blood cell count, increasing blood oxygenation for enhanced endurance and rate of recovery.

You can also expect this compound to inhibit glucocorticoid hormones, stress hormones that catabolize muscle tissue and promote fat gain. Trenbolone’s strong binding affinity to the androgen has been directly linked to strong lipolysis, enhancing the body’s metabolism more than testosterone and burning fat at a higher rate.

Melting Point of Trenbolone Acetate

The melting point of Trenbolone Acetate is 94-97 degrees Celsius. This can be helpful information for determining legitimacy and purity of any sourced Trenbolone Acetate powder. To test the melting point, and hence the purity of Trenbolone Acetate, a hotplate is recommended over an oven because the temperature of an oven is constantly fluctuating and is therefore a poor distinction of an accurate temperature. All you need to complete this test is the melting point of the product, a Hot-Plate/water bath/oil bath and thermometer.

DIY Melting Point Test Instructions:

1.) Place some aluminum foil on the surface of the Hot-Plate / oil / water and ensure it is in contact across the entire surface. If this cannot be achieved use a cooking pan on top of the electronic Hot-Plate.

2.) Place a small amount of the Compound on the Foil, only a tiny amount is required, big enough that that you can judge where it begins to melt but not so much that it will melt unevenly.

3.) Set the Hot-Plate/water/oil bath to just below the correct temperature range based on the confirmed melting point of the compound.

4.) Raise the temperature by 1c every 30s, all of the compound must dissolve within 1-3 Celsius and at/within the confirmed melting point range of the compound – provided this occurs you are looking at 98-99%+ purity compound.

Side Effects of Trenbolone Acetate

Side effects of Trenbolone, as with any anabolic steroid, are largely dependent on genetic predispositions and how you react to the drug. Everyone is different, and each individual will experience something different depending on how your body processes this compound. Trenbolone is a very powerful and potent drug, and as things go, it can also have some very powerful and potent side effects. Most are the same as testosterone, but some are unique only to trenbolone. I have broken them down into categories for easier understanding:

Progesterone:

Trenbolone does not break down in to estrogen, and therefore does not aromatize. This is why Trenbolone does not promote any water retention. Because it is an analogue of Nandrolone, it breaks down similarly, into progesterone, but at a much higher rate. Progesterone has the ability to stimulate the estrogenic mechanism in mammary tissue, which can promote gynecomastia. Anti-estrogens will provide protection against this mechanism, but progesterone also has other side effects. The build-up of progesterone will decrease libido, and can cause emotional upheaval. For lack of a better term, you can become “weepy”, or uncharacteristically emotional at times, not unlike changes a woman will notice during times of hormonal imbalance. The best way to combat these effects is to introduce an exogenous supply of testosterone. Taking testosterone with trenbolone will increase libido and balance the hormone levels to prevent emotional distress.

Note: For many years, it was believed that tren based gynecomastia was due to a build-up of prolactin. This has been proven false largely due to the work of William Llewellyn. His study on the issue has been conclusive that is progestin in nature, and not prolactin, that causes gyno symptoms.

Androgenic:

The highly androgenic nature of this hormone can cause such side effects as acne, accelerated hair loss in those already predisposed to male pattern baldness, and body hair growth. These side effects are dependent entirely on your genetics. If you were already going to lose your hair, tren will exacerbate and accelerate the process. If you don’t have baldness in your genetics, you will not lose your hair with tren. 5-alpha reductase inhibitors, such as Finasteride, are not very effective because the 5-aplha reductase enzyme does not metabolize trenbolone, and related inhibitors will have very little effect. This should be kept in mind if baldness is in your genetics and is a concern of yours. If you had acne as a young adult, tren may cause you to break out, but if you have never had an issue with acne, you will not have an issue just because of taking trenbolone. Using anti acne medications should help, especially antibiotics prescribed by dermatologists for acne.

Cholesterol:

This steroid can have a strong negative impact on cholesterol by suppressing HDL cholesterol and increasing LDL cholesterol. This effect will be more pronounced with trenbolone than other injectables, but not in the same realm as most oral anabolic steroids. A cholesterol friendly lifestyle is imperative when taking this drug, and supplements such as milk thistle and DIM (Diindolylmethane) can reduce cholesterol, help with gynecomastia symptoms, and act as an antioxidant for the liver.

Trenbolone exclusive side effects:

Herein lies side effects exclusive to Trenbolone that for some make this hormone a deal breaker. With the pronounced and heightened anabolic effects of Tren, come the pronounced and heightened side effects of Tren. It depends on how your body responds to this steroid and generally the amount taken as to the severity of these side effects, but most will experience them on some level if you take a high enough dose. These effects include: anxiety, night sweats, rapid heart rate, and lowered patience and increased temper. Everyone will not always experience all of these, but when they are experienced, they can be beyond dramatic. These effects are where you have to be very careful with tren, and very quickly, taking a little too much, the negativity of the side effects can outweigh the gains. The danger lies when you don’t understand it is the tren causing these effects, and you just think you are having a bad month. Anxiety and temper that can cause you to act out of character and stress relationships. Night sweats that can soak your sheets every night to the point they have to be changed on a daily basis. Insomnia that allows for very little sleep and again, can stress relationships and responsibility due to exhaustion. Once again, everyone is different and these effects are felt to different degrees with each individual. From experience, to see great results and very minimal side effects, people should stay around 300mg-400mg a week of Trenbolone.

Women and Trenbolone

Trenbolone is the most androgenic compound and has virility components that can give women male characteristics. Under no circumstances should women take Trenbolone. The following features can become more prominent with Trenbolone than with testosterone, and in some circumstances, permanent:

Deepening of the voice

Growth of facial hair

Enlargement of the clitoris

Possible shrinking or softening of the breasts (due to changes in fat distribution)

A Real World and Honest Discussion of Trenbolone Acetate

The most important aspects to understand about Trenbolone are the Trenbolone exclusive side effects. It is the most potent and anabolic steroid available, but it can also bring with it the most adverse side effects. The intent is not to dissuade anyone from taking Tren, as with anything, the more knowledge we have about an aspect of our lives, the better we can navigate toward our ideal lifestyle. I have watched people take 1000mg a week of tren alone, enamored with the physical results, but not understand why, at the same time as this physical supremacy, their lives start falling apart. Their relationships with their wives or girlfriends are strained, they uncharacteristically start going through the significant other’s phone with sudden onset of paranoia. Days at work are rife with anxiety and exhaustion from lack of sleep. I myself have gotten out of a car at a stoplight with a sudden onset of blind rage because someone beeped at me. These side effects can occur, and if you don’t attribute them to the tren, if you don’t realize it is the tren causing these reactions, then you will just keep doing the same regimen of tren as your life slowly goes downhill. Always add some test to a tren cycle, that can mitigate some of the side effects especially improving libido. If you start noticing some of these sides, the best thing to do is to lower the amount you are taking. Find the max amount you can take without suffering from the side effects. I recommend to most to keep it around 300mg-400mg a week.

How much should all of this cost? Believe it or not, I have seen Trenbolone Acetate available on a prescription basis on some of these Rejuvenation Clinics. Florida is a hotbed for these clinics. An immense amount of research turned up the reason why. These clinics bring in an immense amount of money to the state, and the agencies that are in place to monitor these clinics are intentionally underfunded and influenced to ignore any protocols to check up on their practices. Therefore, prescriptions are doled out with very little requirements to prove necessity, and any type of steroid is available, even tren, which is an overkill for TRT purposes, and not legally available in any other state. It actually isn’t legal to sell tren for human consumption, but the overseeing agencies simply do not monitor these clinics to tell them to cease these activities. Now, we have to ask Socrates, is something actually illegal if it isn’t policed and there are no consequences?

With that I digress…. Pharmaceutical Trenbolone Acetate can be $200-$250 for a 10ml bottle of 100mg/ml. Back in the late 90’s, when finaplix pellets were legally sold to anyone over the internet for cattle, you could make home brew Tren Acetate for very very cheap. I have heard it come as cheap as $40 per 10ml. The home brews were hard to guage exact mg/ml, but people were getting very good results from this home brew tren. In the early 2000’s, these pellets were regulated and no longer sold to the public. Trenbolone acetate then became harder to come by and much more expensive. Real and pure Trenbolone powder is very expensive these days, probably about 5 times more expensive than testosterone enanthate powder. If you are getting it from some guy out of the gym, you can expect to pay $100-$150 for a 10ml bottle. Any more than that and either your guy is getting ripped off or he is ripping you off. If you have a good connect with a good UGL, and you buy in bulk, you can get 100mg/ml tren for $50-$100 per 10ml. If you are paying much less than this range, the odds that you are getting illegitimate or under dosed tren are dramatically increased. Trenbolone powder is expensive, and it simply cannot be sold for much less than $5 per ml or it simply wouldn’t be profitable. I have been asked many times about high dosed tren. If you have 250mg/ml tren e, you would have to be paying $150-$250 for a 10ml. Once again, if you are paying less than that, it is most likely not tren or under dosed tren.

Pure tren is very potent and very powerful, so you really only need 300mg-400mg a week of good pure tren, so high dosed tren in my opinion is unnecessary. Trenbolone became the most popular steroid behind testosterone due to its very anabolic nature with no water retention for punctuated strength and lean muscle gain, and its easy accessibility in the late 90’s and early 2000’s because of the finaplix pellets. Many people use tren and many people enjoy the benefits as long as cautionary measures are taken against its side effects.

