By Simon Gardner

Andarine S4 is categorized as a Selective Androgen Receptor Modulator, or SARM. The compound was developed by the company GTX, and it was originally developed in order to treat certain medical conditions including enlarged prostate, muscle wasting, and even osteoporosis. Andarine S4 binds to androgen receptors in the body in the same way that ordinary androgens do, and it creates selective anabolic activity. This chemical has steroid like benefits without many of the risks and dangers that steroids can pose. There are a number of SARMS which have become popular, and Andarine is considered one of the weakest. Andarine may also be called SARM S4, or just S4.

How is Andarine S4 Used?

Andarine S4 is used in a number of ways. While originally created for specific medical conditions this chemical compound has become popular for skeletal muscle tissue growth and repair. Andarine S4 helps create lean muscle mass in the body, encouraging muscle growth and fat loss as a result. This supplement is commonly used by bodybuilders who want to maximize the results that they see from their workouts, and also by those who want to lose body fat and gain lean muscle for other reasons as well. One of the most effective uses for S4 is cutting, or eliminating body fat. Steroids which are typically used for this include Winstrol and Anavar, both known for producing lean muscle mass instead of huge muscle gains. Andarine does the same thing but without many of the dangers associated with anabolic steroids.

Andarine S4 Dosing Information

Dosing recommendations for Andarine S4 can vary. The typical dose amount for this chemical is 50mg to 75mg per day, and this can be divided into 2 or even 3 doses each day. S4 only has a half life of 4 hours, so taking smaller doses 2-3 times a day may be more effective than taking a single dose once daily. Some people who have used this chemical have reported taking higher doses, but when used in higher doses the risks and potential side effects increase significantly.

The most common cycle used with Andarine S4 is dosing for 5 days and then taking 2 days off. This cycle can be followed for up to 8 weeks if desired. The chemical has been tolerated in doses of up to 100mg a day however the possibility of unwanted side effects will increase. Most experts and users recommend starting out at a lower dose and then gradually increasing the dose amount to minimize any risks and side effects experienced.

How Does This Supplement Work?

All SARMs including Andarine S4 bind to the androgen receptors in the body, resulting in anabolic activity that produces lean muscle mass because more protein is synthesized. SARMS work just like anabolic steroids in this aspect but they may not carry the same risks and dangers that the steroids do. Many anabolic steroids have a number of unwanted side effects which can impact the prostrate or the sexual organs. Steroids affect both skeletal and non skeletal muscle tissues but Andarine S4 and other SARMS do not typically produce androgen activity in non skeletal muscles. This compound binds extremely well to the bone and muscle tissues in the body, and it encourages fat loss and lean muscle development rather than creating bulk.

Body fat contains androgen receptors, and when S4 binds with these it triggers fat oxidation so that the fat can be melted away and eliminated from the body. Andarine also helps to build, strengthen, and preserve bone tissue. This can be very beneficial for anyone who needs to be concerned about bone loss or bone weakness. The Andarine SARM is unique in that it dries out muscle tissues and the skin which surrounds the muscles. This causes better tone, less fat, and an overall slimmer body as a result.

Andarine S4 Offers Numerous Benefits

Andarine S4 offers numerous benefits, especially when compared to using anabolic steroids. These benefits include:

No androgen activity in non skeletal muscle tissue.

Low cost, far less expensive than anabolic steroids.

Fat loss stimulation.

Pre-cycling is not necessary.

No hepatoxicity so it does not cause liver damage the way that anabolic steroids can when used for longer cycles.

There are no estrogen related side effects, estrogen conversion is minimized.

Ideal for cutting.

A non methylated compound.

Skin tightening and muscle drying effects for a leaner and harder look.

Water is not retained.

An overall sense of well being is achieved.

Andarine S4 Studies

There have been a number of studies performed with Andarine S4. Some studies have shown that taking 3mg each day can help with skeletal muscle restoration in lab rats. One 120 day study that evaluated S4 and DHT determined that andarine resulted in higher levels of bone strength and bone mass in the rats than DHT did. Other studies have shown that this specific SARM causes fat loss and lean muscle creation in higher amounts, and that this required less time than using steroids for the same purpose. Some studies on Andarine S4 have determined that this chemical is not toxic to the liver like anabolic steroids can be even though the SARM is taken orally, and others have shown that S4 minimized issues with estrogen conversion and excess estrogen creation in the body.

Potential Side Effects With Andarine S4

While Andarine S4 is considered to have fewer potential side effects than anabolic steroids and can offer many benefits there are some possible side effects which can occur when this SARM is used. These can include:

At higher doses yellow eyes can occur.

Loss of night vision.

Slight suppression when used in higher dose amounts.

